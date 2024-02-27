1,356 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $299.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $301.22.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

