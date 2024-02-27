15,711 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Frontdoor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Frontdoor by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

FTDR stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

