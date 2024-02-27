1,602 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
