16,432 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Purchased by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.13% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.6 %

RMGC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

