175,963 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,133,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

