197,108 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,044,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,084,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

