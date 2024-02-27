1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $74,912.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,503 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $74,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $26,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at $327,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,327 shares of company stock valued at $602,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

