205 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $310.84 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

