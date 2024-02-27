237,697 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 237,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up about 4.3% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of RWM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $26.55.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

