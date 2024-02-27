250,620 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

HR stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

