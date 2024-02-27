285,013 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,419. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

