29,101 Shares in Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global System Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Global System Dynamics stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Global System Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Global System Dynamics Company Profile

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

