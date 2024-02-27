294,053 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

