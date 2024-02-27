31,930 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.94. 102,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,885. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $321.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

