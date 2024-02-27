3,310 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after purchasing an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,365 shares of company stock worth $6,397,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

