34,526 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $300.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $301.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.19.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CASY

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.