39,243 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU) Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,639,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,364,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

NASDAQ KVACU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

