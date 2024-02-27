4,188 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $8,748,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $674,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

