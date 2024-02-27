42,972 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

