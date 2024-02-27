489,008 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,522,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.40% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $160.86. 366,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

