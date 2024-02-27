5,001 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 260,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

