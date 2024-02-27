615 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

