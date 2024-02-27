723 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $133,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

