987,600 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 987,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,234,000. Vale makes up about 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vale by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,605,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

