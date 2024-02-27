Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.10)-0.25 EPS.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $316.65 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

