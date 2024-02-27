Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Aaron’s stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 483,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,037. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aaron’s by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

