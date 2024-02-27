AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. 858,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,949. The company has a market cap of $315.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

