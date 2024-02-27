ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.38. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 8,126 shares.

Several analysts have commented on ABVX shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $20,277,000.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

