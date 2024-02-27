Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $369,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $549.63. 1,635,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.51 and a 200-day moving average of $570.77.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

