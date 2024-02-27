Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,972 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $560.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.70 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

