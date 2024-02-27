ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.13. ADTRAN shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 587,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

The stock has a market cap of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6,481.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ADTRAN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.