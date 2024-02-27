Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $53,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.62 billion, a PE ratio of 338.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

