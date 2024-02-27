AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
AES Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in AES by 10.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
