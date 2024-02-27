AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in AES by 10.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

