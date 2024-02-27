AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 3,401,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AES by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in AES by 10.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

