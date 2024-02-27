Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

