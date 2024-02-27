Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,529,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,573 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGTI

Agiliti Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $619,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.