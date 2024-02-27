Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,146,000 after acquiring an additional 960,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

