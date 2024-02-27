Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.5 %

AEM stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,440,000 after purchasing an additional 753,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

