Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Air Lease stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,656 shares of company stock worth $2,033,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

