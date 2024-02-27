Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.89. 281,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 594,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

