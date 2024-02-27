Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALRM. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

