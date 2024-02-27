Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $121.52, but opened at $127.44. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $128.13, with a volume of 814,950 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.