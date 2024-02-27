Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 8.7% Higher

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 70,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 683,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

