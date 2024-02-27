Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $141.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $128.49 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.