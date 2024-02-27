Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $141.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegion
Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.