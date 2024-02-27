Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
