Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.