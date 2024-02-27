Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

