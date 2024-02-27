Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.69

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 8371985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 227,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

