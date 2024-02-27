Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANRO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE:ANRO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alto Neuroscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Alto Neuroscience Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

