Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital cut Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut Altus Group from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.72.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group stock opened at C$48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.